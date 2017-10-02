New and improved Newman Catholic football team makes school history

Last season's 1-7 Newman Catholic football team would have never imagined it would have so much success just one year later.

"They've played good football and ever since they switched to 8-man football and they're showing it right now," head coach Paul Michlig said.

Now eight weeks deep into prep football and the Cardinals are sporting an undefeated 7-0 record for the first time in school history.

"Knock on wood, we haven't had a guy injured yet so we're playing a little bit more in space," Michlig said. "Some of these other teams that play 8-man aren't playing in space as much, so that has been a benefit for us."

Michlig says nothing has changed about his coaching style from last season to this season, but the wins have made the atmosphere that much better.

"They're ecstatic and basically just before we came out here we were talking about what's better than 7-0 is 8-0," he said.

For the second straight week the Cardinals are ranked 3rd in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 8-man poll. Newman's quarterback, Ben Bates, says all of his progress would not be possible without his teammates' backing.

"It's been quite the ride--I mean I've never been on an undefeated team before," Bates said. "I'm just doing my job as quarterback, but I can't thank these guys enough. We've got strength, but we also have speed and agility."

Newman Catholic will host the 4-3 Phillips Loggers on Friday for it's Homecoming game; a team the Cardinals scrimmaged before the season kicked off.

"Hopefully they realize what's at stake because there is nothing better than being undefeated," Michlig said.