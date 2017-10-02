Wausau takes step toward city park smoking ban

Monday evening the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee passed a motion that calls for a complete smoking ban at city parks. It also calls to extend non-smoking area at the 400 Block to the connected sidewalks.



The 4-1 vote follows committee discussion of the idea in August, but members decided to wait for more information before taking any action. Monday committee members reviewed and discussed smoking bans from other cities around the Midwest.



Officials say the goal is to make Wausau one of the healthiest cities in the state and to cut down on smoking-related garbage that is left behind at parks.

"Many of our larger municipalities in other states have already led the way. The Chicago and Minneapolis areas," said Alderperson David Nutting. "But for sure we'll want to look forward to working our way toward that in the city of Wausau and lead the way for our surrounding municipalities."

The motion moves to the full city council for consideration later this month. City officials expect the agenda item to generate considerable public feedback at that meeting.