Wake Up Wisconsin honors the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting

Family and friends continue to honor the lives of those who were killed in the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Newsline 9's Wake Up Wisconsin shared the stories of several victims. Both who were killed, and those who survived.

35 year old Adrian Murfitt was a commercial fisherman from Alaska.

He attended, country singer, Jason Aldean's concert during the Route 91 Harvest three-day festival.

Murfitt was at the concert with a friend when he died from a bullet wound.

A friend of Murfitt, Harry Leffler told CNN he was a huge country fan and loved to sing.

"He's an outstanding guy," Leffler said. "He just doesn't deserve to die."

Another victim who lost their life during the tragedy was Manhattan Beach Police Department desk worker Rachael Parker.

Parker was 33 years old and was kill during the massive shooting.

Capt. Time Hageman said they're going to help out her family through this loss.

"It's a sad day," Hageman said. "We will all come together and help each other out."

Jam Lambourne of Manitoba, Canada came to the U.S. for the concert with her friend.

They both were hit by the gun shots, and both survived.

Lambourne was hit in her abdomen and under went surgery where she is considered stable now.

Her husband Joseph Lambourne was working when he received the news from her sister. Then later a text from his wife.

"She said I've been shot," he read from his phone. "I love you so much."

Joseph and his son are heading to Las Vegas on Tuesday to visit her in the hospital.

Angela Gomez, a recent high school graduated attended the country concert with a group of her friends.She did not make it home.

Previous teachers of Gomez described her as a fun and loving young lady.

Her family told CNN she spent her time at the Children's Theater and loved being a cheerleader during high school.

After her death, the family set up a GOFUNDME account to help pay funeral expenses. They raised $20,000.

59 people lost their lives during what is known as the nation's deadliest mass shooting.

Over 500 were wounded.