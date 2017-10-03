Man, 52, in Antigo child sex sting sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

GREEN BAY (WAOW) - A 52-year-old southern Wisconsin man who led Antigo police on a high speed chase after he had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sex sting has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said Tuesday.

Gene Schneider of Albany was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court and will serve eight years on federal supervision after he is released from prison, Haanstad said in a statement.

In state court, Schneider was charged with four felonies in the computer sex sting, including use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, in the April incident. Those charges were later dismissed.

Haanstad said Schneider used his cell phone and social media platforms to exchange texts, instant messages and sexually explicit images with underage girls located across Wisconsin, the United States and Great Britain.

Schneider fled police at speeds up to 100 mph after arriving at the Antigo hotel, fleeing through Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon counties before his tires were flattened near Kronenwetter and he was arrested, investigators said.

According to the criminal complaint, a Langlade County Sheriff's Department deputy began posing on social media March 16 as a 13-year-old girl named Josie, getting a friend request from Schneider.

That led to Josie indicating she was 13 years old and to Schneider sending her a nude picture of him, the complaint said.

Several days later, the girl wrote, 'u sure it doesnt bother u that im only 13?" and Schneider replied, "am sure," the complaint said.

They agreed to meet at the Holiday Inn in Antigo, with Josie indicating she would "warn my mom im gonna go to a friends or something," the complaint said.

When Schneider arrived in a vehicle with dark, tinted windows, police acitivated emergency lights, the complaint said. Schneider sped away onto state Highway 64, passing in no passing zones and nearly causing a head-on collision before officers handed off the chase to Lincoln and Marathon counties, the complaint said.

Schneider has a criminal record that dates back to the 1980s and he has spent time in prison, attorneys said.

Albany is nearly 200 miles from Antigo, in Green County.



