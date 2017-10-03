Man accused of shooting at former coworkers on I-43 in Milwaukee

A man is now charged in connection with last week's freeway shooting in Milwaukee.

Prosecutors have charged Jonathan D. Perez, 24, with one count of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon and also one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened on southbound I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Capitol Drive around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was shot and another suffered a graze-wound.

The victims told investigators they were driving next to the suspect when the suspect pointed a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire. The victims recognized the suspect as Perez, who is their former coworker, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Perez had just been fired from the workplace before the shooting.

Perez's girlfriend later came forward to identify Perez and say that she saw him shoot at another vehicle while driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Perez was arrested on Monday.

There have been two shootings on I-43 recently. Because of this, Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt has ordered high visibility saturation patrols.