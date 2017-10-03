UW-Eau Claire graduate critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW-Eau Claire graduate critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting

Philip Aurich, a Minnesota native, was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night. Philip Aurich, a Minnesota native, was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire graduate living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Philip Aurich, a Minnesota native, was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night, according to his alma mater, Concordia Academy in Roseville. At least 58 people were killed.

Aurich was in critical condition at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon.

Aurich graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy, where his father, Mike, was a longtime teacher and athletic director. School spokesman Chris Roth said the private Christian school learned he was wounded from Aurich's brother Ben.

Aurich graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2005 and is area president at First Option Mortgage in Las Vegas.

