Whitetail buck with CWD found on Shawano Co. deer farm

MADISON (WAOW) - A three-year-old whitetail buck from a hunting ranch in Shawano County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, State Veterinarian Dr. Paul McGraw said Tuesday.

The buck was one of about 245 deer reported to be on the 481-acre ranch, McGraw said.

The deer was born on a Wilderness Game Farm Inc. breeding facility in May 2014 and transferred to the hunting ranch in Shawano County in September 2015, he said.

The disease was discovered because of regulations that require testing of farm-raised deer and elk when they die or are killed.

McGraw quarantined the Shawano County herd and its related breeding farm in Waupaca County, stopping movement of deer from outside the sites. The business will be allowed to conduct hunts on the quarantined ranch, the veterinarian said.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain disease, was discovered in free-ranging deer in southern Wisconsin in 2002.