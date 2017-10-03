No one hurt in Wausau house fire

No one was hurt after a house fire in Wausau Tuesday, according to officials at the scene.

Reports came in just after 10:30 a.m. of a fire on the 1000 block of Mcintosh Street in Wausau.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire but officials said the person got out safely.

Crews are still on the scene keeping the fire under control and looking for any hot spots.

Officials said the back of the house has substantial damage. Stay with Newsline 9 for live updates on the scene at 11 a.m.