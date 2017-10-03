Judge denies Steven Avery's request for a new trial

A circuit court judge has denied Steven Avery's request for a new trial in the murder of Teresa Halbach.

On Wednesday, Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a decision and order saying, "the defendant has failed to establish any grounds that would trigger the right to a new trial in the interests of justice. As such, no further consideration will be given to this issue."

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV is going through the decision and order and will update this breaking news story.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were each convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide during separate jury trials in 2007.

Prosecutors said the duo raped and murdered freelance photographer Halbach on the Avery property in Manitowoc County. The case became one of the most high-profile murders in Wisconsin history after Netflix released the docu-series "Making A Murderer."