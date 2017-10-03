Wisconsin Air Guardsmen taking mobile kitchen to Puerto Rico

MADISON (WAOW) - A mobile kitchen and 16 Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen are on their way to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery from Hurricane Maria.

The 115th Fighter Wing, based in Madison, and the 128th Air Refueling Wing, based in Milwaukee, sent personnel to operate the disaster relief mobile kitchen trailer, which is designed to feed up to 1,000 people in less than 90 minutes.

The team left Milwaukee Friday en route to South Carolina where they remain staged and awaiting transport to Puerto Rico, where there are only two operational airstrips with capacities for a limited number of aircraft to land and unload, authorities said.

Federal resources, personnel, supplies and equipment are all flowing through these airstrips, creating a backlog of resources awaiting transport to the island.

The Air Guard team - trained in a military career field called "services," which includes specialties such as food service, fitness and recreation and lodging services - could be gone for up to 45 days.