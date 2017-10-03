Illinois high school responds to racially-charged student video

An Illinois school district's superintendent is responding after a racially-charged video produced by students began to circulate on social media.

A post began to circulate on Facebook over the weekend after an African-American parent said his son was sent the video produced by other students - sent by a freshman classmate and teammate on the football team.

The student's father, Willie Williams, upon discovering the video, took to Facebook to express his frustration with the way the high school addressed the situation.

"The punishment the school has handed was a 1 game suspension from football. 2 days of in school suspension that was it." Williams typed in a post on the social site.

He then goes on to say the school gave the kids a "slap on the wrist."

The video includes use of racial slurs including use of a stuffed animal.

Metamora Township High School Superintendent Sean O'Laughlin sent an e-mail to parents Monday about the video.

"Over the weekend of September 23rd, at a student's home, a few freshman boys made a video that was filled with racist language and profanity," O'Laughlin said in the e-mail. "The language in the video, and the attitudes they represent, have no place in our school, our community, or the world for that matter."

"The students have been assigned disciplinary consequences, have apologized for their actions, and are truly embarrassed by the conduct they exhibited in the video that they say doesn't represent who they truly are as people."

The video was exclusively obtained by our sister station WEEK-TV. In it, a student in a cowboy hat is seen stomping and throwing a stuffed monkey. Several racial slurs are used in the 41 second video. Newsline 9 has chosen not to share this video due to it's graphic language and racial slurs.

"As a school, we are attempting to use this incident as a teachable moment. I spoke to the student body last week addressing the video directly and renouncing its content. I want to ensure that MTHS is a school that values equality, has respect for all people, and takes care of each other. MTHS will continue to work with the CAC, our parent group, our Counseling Staff and Teachers, students, and the families involved with the video as we plan further educational opportunities for both parents and students and the community as a whole." - Metamora Township High School Superintendent, Sean O'Laughlin

School was closed Tuesday in the district after receiving a "credible threat." There is no word at this time if the threat was connected to the video.

"School is canceled for today. We learned late last night from law enforcement that there was a credible threat against MTHS. For the safety of our students and to give law enforcement more time to work on their investigation we are canceling school today," O'Laughlin said in another e-mail to parents.

O'Laughlin said all extracurricular activities are also canceled Tuesday.