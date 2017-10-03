Group that received special grant from Packers to attend Tuesday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Group that received special grant from Packers to attend Tuesday's "Pack Attack"

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Members of the Taylor County Literary Council, which received a grant from the Packers foundation, will be in attendance at Tuesday night's live edition of Pack Attack.

This is believed to be the first such grant ever received by a Taylor County organization, according to Kathleen Schumacher, a special education teacher at Medford Elementary School.

Last spring, students in adaptive physical education at Medford Public Schools received a Packers backpack filled with Packers items, including several books about and/or written by Packer players, according to Schumacher.

The group will have approximately 40 students and parents in attendance, and will receive a special "shout out" during the 30-minute program on Newsline 9.

