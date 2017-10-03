Former Newsline 9 reporter covering Las Vegas shooting

David Schuman, a former Newsline 9 reporter, now working for KTNV in Las Vegas, has been covering what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history.

"I've never been a part of anything like this," Schuman told Newsline 9.

He said he has been telling stories of both tragedy and triumph as the chaos unfolded.

"To be in the eye of the storm here, it's a little bit surreal," said Schuman.

On Tuesday, the KTNV reporter covered a heartfelt story -- the ones that are showing the city's true colors.

A 5-year-old boy, Aden Huser, was separated from his mother when the shooting occurred.

With the help of strangers posting his picture to social media, Huser was reunited with his mother just a few hours later.

"I'm getting chills just talking about [this] right now because the response has been so positive and it's just encouraging to see that there's so much love that exists," said Schuman.

Schuman said his news station has around the clock coverage for more than 25 hours to keep viewers informed as tragedy struck.