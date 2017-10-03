Dernbach named UW-La Crosse men’s basketball head coach

UW-La Crosse has named Kent Dernbach as its interim men's basketball head coach for the 2017-2018 season.

Dernbach was the associate head coach at UW-Stevens Point since the 2011-12 season, and took over as interim head coach for the final 13 games of the 2016-17 season. In that time, he led the team to an 8-5 record.

“I would like to thank coach (Bob) Semling, the current and former team members, their families and the outstanding community for allowing me to be a part of this first-class basketball program,” said Dernbach. “The memories that my wife and I have had will remain vivid for the remainder of our lives.”

Dernbach helped the Pointers to four NCAA Tournaments and a National Championship in 2015. UWSP went 117-38 over five-plus seasons with Dernbach as an assistant coach.

“Being able to work under one of the best coaches in the country, regardless of level, the last six years has given me the ability to take on this opportunity at UWL.”

Prior to arriving at UW-Stevens Point, Dernbach was the director of basketball operations at Northern Illinois University for three years. Before NIU, he spent two seasons at George Mason University and two years at Marymount University.