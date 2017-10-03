Marathon County bank makes donation to Everest Metro P.D. in honor of fallen officer

A Marathon County bank keeps a fallen officer's legacy alive with a donation to police.

The Everest Metro Police Department needed somewhere to display items in honor of Officer Jason Weiland, so Abby Bank donated a cabinet to store the memorabilia. It is custom-made and arrived at the department Monday.

"Other local community banks were fund raising and raising money for families, so we decided just to wait, and we reached out to Chief Sparks and Captain Schultz and told them we would like to reach out, even months later," said Philip Pesanka, Vice President of the Weston Abby Bank.

Everest Metro Police said the cabinet should be set up by Friday.