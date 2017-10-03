Wisconsinites recount horror in Las Vegas

Several Wisconsinites witnessed the tragedy Las Vegas. Not all of them made it back home.

Steven Berger, a Wauwatosa West High School graduate and father of three, was at the Rt. 91 Harvest Festival celebrating his 44th birthday. On Tuesday, his mother was informed he passed away.

Thirty-six-year-old Philip Aurich, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, was critically injured in the shooting.

Karinda Jennings of Green Bay dodged gunfire.

"Just a continual pop pop pop pop," she said. "I heard somebody yell something about a shooter, then I just saw bodies falling."

Candice Grey and her husband - newlyweds from Madison - watched the terror from the top floor of a hotel down the street from Mandalay Bay, where the shooter opened deadly fire.

"To know what it's like to be in that position was really terrifying," Grey said.

A Mosinee couple was also at the festival. They said they left about 20 minutes before the shooting because they wanted to beat the crowd.

A Medford woman also left early Sunday, before the gunfire rang out.