Wisconsinites recount horror in Las Vegas

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Several Wisconsinites witnessed the tragedy Las Vegas. Not all of them made it back home.

Steven Berger, a Wauwatosa West High School graduate and father of three, was at the Rt. 91 Harvest Festival celebrating his 44th birthday. On Tuesday, his mother was informed he passed away.

Thirty-six-year-old Philip Aurich, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, was critically injured in the shooting. 

Karinda Jennings of Green Bay dodged gunfire.

"Just a continual pop pop pop pop," she said. "I heard somebody yell something about a shooter, then I just saw bodies falling."

Candice Grey and her husband - newlyweds from Madison - watched the terror from the top floor of a hotel down the street from Mandalay Bay, where the shooter opened deadly fire.

"To know what it's like to be in that position was really terrifying," Grey said.

A Mosinee couple was also at the festival. They said they left about 20 minutes before the shooting because they wanted to beat the crowd.

A Medford woman also left early Sunday, before the gunfire rang out. 

