Athlete of the Week: Mitch Michalske, Wausau West

"He truly is a warrior; hard working and a great leader," Wausau West head coach Jason Foster said.

Mitch Michalske, a kid who was groomed to be Newman Catholic's starting quarterback before he transferred schools his sophomore year.

"Coaches didn't really know me, so them giving me the opportunity to play my sophomore year at the Varsity level so early in my career...I'm thankful for it," Michalske said.

He didn't go far though...just one street over to wausau west...but with a new school came the adaptation to a new position...

"We slid Mitch over and the rest is kind of history," Foster said.

The shift was the best thing to happen to Michalske. Three years as a starting running back has led him to break a program record for the most career rushing yards.

"I never really imagined that I would accomplish such a great thing," Michalske said.

Getting there wasn't all that easy. Michalske worked through a fumble-prone sophomore year and a slightly smaller-body, to have a breakout senior performance with 932 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns..

"If you look at him on paper he's not an outstanding kind of guy--if you look at his height and weight," quarterback Chandler Fochs said. "But the way he plays...he plays like a man; he doesn't play like a kid in high school. He plays like a college or NFL running back with the mentality of I'm going to beat you every single time that I possibly can."

His skills aren't just recognized by Wausau West. Michalske's talent ranks him the No. 2 running back in the VFA-West. Michalske, however, is not satisfied with that position.

"It'll take a lot of hard work and preparation in practice, but being able to mentally prepare during the week definitely helps how I perform on Friday and I am determined to do better," Michalske said.

West will have to fill the void left by Michalske once he moves on to playing at the collegiate level, but Foster isn't daunted.

"Because of the leadership that he's done within his own unit group, we feel confident that we have some really nice kids behind him who will step right in next year and work hard to challenge his record."