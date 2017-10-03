Langlade Co. native back from Puerto Rico

A Langlade County native is happy to be back in Wisconsin Tuesday. Tamara Flanery made the trip back from Puerto Rico after riding out Hurricane Maria and the devastating aftermath.

"It really kinda changes you," said Flanery. "It was just so nice to have the ability to see my family, to hug my dad, that sense of relief."

Flanery has lived in Puerto Rico for the past two years and has never experienced anything like the past few weeks.

"It's a humbling experience," said Flanery. "It looks nothing like the San Juan that you remember, it doesn't look like your house anymore, it doesn't look like your home."

She said it's been heartbreaking to see the devastation that the hurricane had on the island.

"When we walked out it was just, it was way worse than I ever thought it could be," said Flanery. "There's three and a half million people that are just trying to survive."

Flanery said things like gas and water have been difficult to find and that they've had to wait hours in line for everything.

"Things just started to kinda slowly fall apart," said Flanery. "It's heartbreaking to know there's families with kids collecting rain water right now."

Nearly two weeks after the hurricane, Flanery's sister was able to get her a one way ticket back to central Wisconsin. Leaving wasn't easy.

"Leaving Puerto Rico, leaving all those people there it really does break your heart," said Flanery. "It was a bigger disaster than anyone really planned for it to be."

Now, she's taking advantage of the little things she once took for granted.

"The hot shower, turning the lights on at night, being able to see your way," said Flanery. "I can breathe again, I can actually get a nights rest."

Flanery said she's not sure when she'll get back to the island, but is hoping within the next few months.