President Trump travels to grieving Las Vegas after mass shooting

President Donald Trump travels to Las Vegas today, three days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred along the city's famous light-filled strip.

The president will meet with first responders and local officials as well as visit victims' families.

"We are joined together today in sadness, shock, and grief," the president said the morning after the shooting. "It was an act of pure evil."

"Scripture teaches us, 'The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve," he added.

Late Sunday evening, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

“He’s a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess," the president said of Paddock Tuesday. "We are looking into him very, very seriously. But we’re dealing with a very, very sick individual.”

This visit will mark the first time Trump is traveling to a city in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting.