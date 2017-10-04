The Latest: Trump says nation stands with Las Vegas

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times EDT):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the people of Las Vegas that the nation stands with them to help bear the pain of the worst gun massacre in modern U.S. history.

He says at the city's Metropolitan Police headquarters that, "Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost" someone in Sunday night's shooting. He added, "We will struggle through it together."

At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel on the Vegas Strip opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Trump says, "We stand together to help you carry your pain."

His remarks came during a daylong visit with victims, families and first responders.

3:28 p.m.

President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, "You showed the world and the world is watching." Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the tragedy, when a gunman in a hotel tower opened fire on an outdoor country music festival. Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured -- some from being shot and others from the chaotic escape.

Earlier, Trump said the meetings and the response made him "proud to be an American."

3:08 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he met "some of the most amazing people" during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.

And he says he's invited some of those survivors to the White House.

Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday's shooting, which killed dozens and injured hundreds at a local concert. He also met with family members and hospital staff.

He says he wants to "congratulate everybody" at the hospital and says it's "incredible" what doctors have done.

He adds: "It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they've done."

Trump was speaking in the lobby of the University Medical Center.

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at a Las Vegas hospital where he will meet with victims and medical professionals in the wake of a mass shooting.

Trump arrived at University Medical Center Wednesday morning. He plans to speak privately with victims of the Sunday night shooting rampage that left at least 59 dead.

The president's motorcade drove past the Mandalay Bay hotel where the gunman fired down from the 32nd floor into a crowd at an outdoor concert Sunday night. He also drove past the Trump hotel.

The president also plans to meet with first responders later in the day.

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump travels to Las Vegas Wednesday, three days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred along the city's famous light-filled strip.

The president will meet with first responders and local officials as well as visit victims' families.

"We are joined together today in sadness, shock, and grief," the president said the morning after the shooting. "It was an act of pure evil."

"Scripture teaches us, 'The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve," he added.

Late Sunday evening, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

“He’s a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess," the president said of Paddock Tuesday. "We are looking into him very, very seriously. But we’re dealing with a very, very sick individual.”

This visit will mark the first time Trump is traveling to a city in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting.