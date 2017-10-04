All clear given at UWM after suspicious package investigated

UPDATE: The Peck School of the Arts on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus reopened after more than an hour-long closure as authorities investigated what was said to be a "suspicious" package.

The package was checked out and deemed to not be a threat.

The incident was first reported around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating reports of a suspicious package found at UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts.

Milwaukee police confirm that they are at the scene to assist the UW-Milwaukee Police Department in their investigation.

Officials told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV it doesn't appear that there is a significant danger, but crews are investigating the package as a precaution.

UWM's official news Twitter account posted, "#UWM arts building is closed while police investigate a suspicious package. We will update when information is available."

