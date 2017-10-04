Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Wausau store

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Marathon County Crime Stoppers hopes to generate new leads in an armed robbery in Wausau.

"At about 10:00 p.m. on September 7, a man walked into Dollar General on Grand Avenue and Kent Street and demanded cash from two workers who were preparing to leave the store," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The clerks handed over cash and the robber ran from the store.

Investigators say they have no surveillance video of the suspect but the area near the store is heavily traveled.

"We just hope someone saw something and gives us a call," Deputy Ruechel said.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.