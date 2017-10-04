Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Wausau store - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Wausau store

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

 WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Marathon County Crime Stoppers hopes to generate new leads in an armed robbery in Wausau.

"At about 10:00 p.m. on September 7,  a man walked into Dollar General on Grand Avenue and Kent Street and demanded cash from two workers who were preparing to leave the store," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The clerks handed over cash and the robber ran from the store.

Investigators say they have no surveillance video of the suspect but the area near the store is heavily traveled.

"We just hope someone saw something and gives us a call," Deputy Ruechel said.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.  

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line  here
Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.  
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.