UPDATE: Fire destroys Mosinee garage

A garage in Mosinee was destroyed after a fire Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Mosinee Fire Department.

Responders came to the scene around 10:40 a.m. at the 1100 block of Depot Road where they put out a large fire.

The garage was completely destroyed. The flames reached a part of the house and car.

Siding of the house was melted and there's minimal damage on the vehicle.

A neighbor tells Newsline 9 she was coming home from the store and heard what sounded like fireworks before seeing black smoke. She then called 911.

Heidi Petersen from Mosinee witnessed a large cloud of smoke while driving on the HWY and was driving on the nearby HWY when she saw a large cloud of smoke. She followed it the house.

"I knew it was a fire and not leaves burning," said Heidi Peterson. "I went inside the house to check if anyone was home."

Petersen said she yelled inside the home and only heard the dogs barking.

No one was home during the fire. Firefighters safely removed all three dogs from the house.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.