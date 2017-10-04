Grand re-opening for Stevens Point grocery store

People lined out the door for hours waiting for the re-opening of Aldi in Stevens Point.

The store closed for renovation on Aug. 30 and opened again on Wednesday.

Shoppers like Tony Swinderman of Plover are excited for the grand opening.

"I've shopped at Aldi for years now," said Swinderman. "It's great what they're doing to the stores."

The renovations included expanding the store by adding a fifth aisle and the fruit and vegetable section.

Aldi's Director of Store Operations Doug Young said grand openings are the companies best days.

"We're able to see all of our shoppers back out and it's heartwarming," said Young.

Store leaders said there's over a $9 million investment to remodel the Wausau-Rhinelander stores by 2018.

Aldi is looking to expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by 2020.