Experts: Get your flu shot before cold weather hits

It's time to start thinking about getting the flu vaccination, according to experts.

Anyone six-months or older should always get the annual flu shot, Interim Healthcare Nurse Terry Delavan said.

"The more we can prevent it upfront the less illness we have to deal with," Delavan said.

The most common misconception people have is they believe they can get the flu even with the vaccine, according to Delevan.

"It's not a live virus," Delavan said. "Unless they had it before the shot, it's not the case."

For those who do catch the sickness, experts said you should immediately visit with your doctor, stay hydrated and get some rest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, even expecting mothers should get vaccinated.

"Mother's should get the shot because they're protecting themselves and their baby," Delavan said.

The peak of flu season is December through March, due to the cold weather.