SILVER ALERT: Elderly woman last seen in Milwaukee

Authorities are looking for a 78-year-old woman last seen leaving a hospital in Milwaukee. She is believed to have some kind of cognitive impairment, according to a Silver Alert.

Hazel Lelivelt, also known as 'Maxine,' is described as being five feet tall, 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater with green hospital shorts and socks. She walks using a cane.

She was released from a hospital on West National Avenue in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the release. She took a taxi to the Best Western and was seen getting into a silver Nissan SUV with the plates '8-E839.' Officials say she had recently talked about heading to Canada.

Lelivelt is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.