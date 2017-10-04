Everest Metro Police Chief to retire in 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Everest Metro Police Chief to retire in 2018

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON (WAOW) -

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks announced his plans to retire in March 2018. He submitted his notice to the police and fire commission Tuesday night.

Sparks has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, with nearly nine years at Everest Metro as their police chief. His last day will be March 2, 2018.

He said he plans on spending time with his family and running for the village of Weston board. He is also scheduled to adjunct teach several courses next Spring.

The police and fire commission are interviewing an internal candidate next week for the position.

