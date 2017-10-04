Officers from across Wisconsin train together in Stevens Point

Officers from agencies across Wisconsin came to Stevens Point Wednesday for the 6th Annual Advanced Law Enforcement Risk Training Challenge.

The event is a skills competition as well as a way for different departments to train together and get on the same page.

"Make sure that we're all on the same frequency, we all have the same training," said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas. "We understand the entries going into a building, we understand we're going to where people are going to be."

This is something Lukas believes is of crucial importance following the violence in Las Vegas.

"With Las Vegas, with all these shootings, the officers are training all year round with risk and shooting," said Lukas. "And for being out there for the public, so this is very important in regards to their skills."

At the event, each officer completes a gun skills course. The course consists of running, dragging a 150-pound dummy, jumping over a four-foot wall and firing rifles and handguns.

It is meant to emulate real-life scenarios. Law enforcement and A.L.E.R.T staff create the course.

"It gives you an idea as to what works and what doesn't work," said Bruce Scott, the organizer of the event. "With your firearms, your physical fitness, what you can expect."

Deputy Robert Wanta of the Portage County Sheriff's Department won the competition. As a reward, he received $10,000 for the agency.