GUN DEBATE: Could legislation prevent attacks like Vegas from happening?

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more hurt, lawmakers in Washington are trying to figure out if a piece of legislation could have prevented the 64 year-old gunman from carrying out the attack.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-7th) believes that Democrats are reigniting at an inappropriate time.

"People are still fighting for their lives and Democrats are trying to resurrect a debate. Would there have been any law that would have prohibited [the gunman] from committing this horrific crime? I don't know if there is," Duffy said. "My heart breaks [for the victims]."

"I've been calling for quite some time, the creation of a bipartisan commission to study gun violence in our society and come up with some practical solutions that we can take to reduce that violence while still being respectful of the second amendment right," said Rep. Ron Kind (D-4th), in a statement. "My prayers are with the victims."

Politicians on the state and federal level are pushing for restrictions on equipment, like bump stocks, which can make a gun function like a fully automatic weapon.

Authorities said that the gunman, Stephen Paddock, used a bump stock to carry out the attack.