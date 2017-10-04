Lincoln County Petsaver - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW)-- Our Petsaver from Lincoln County is Rocco.

Shelter workers say the black and white cat is two years old.

He came into the shelter as a stray and is extremely friendly.

His fee is $20 and includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

To find out more information you can call the shelter in Merrill at 715-536-3459 or click here.

