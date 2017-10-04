Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Hidden Wisconsin Heritage

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- The Mazomanie Historical Society says they have found proof that Aaron Rodgers' ancestors are buried in the Mazomanie Cemetery in Dane County.

Andy Szudy, the historical society's web editor and genealogist, scored big by following the football legend's family tree.

It all started when he noticed "a person from Mazomanie who moved to Chico back in the 19 teens," he said.

A Packers fan, Szudy knew that Chico, California was the hometown of the Super Bowl MVP winner so "just that one detail peaked my interest. Sure enough there was a connection," he said.

As he researched his way down Rodger's' ancestry he came across the quarterback's great-great-great-great-grandparents grave.

John and Ruth Caulkins, who is maternally related to Rodgers, are buried in the Mazomanie Cemetery. In fact, Szudy said "to the best of my knowledge these are the only great-great-great-great-grandparents of Rodgers to be buried in Wisconsin."

The gravestone is also covered in Packers-themed green and gold lichen. As for whether or not Rodgers knows about his Wisconsin heritage, Szudy says he'd be happy to help Rodgers discover the truth...but not now.

"Focus on Dallas," the genealogist said, "maybe in the off season."

