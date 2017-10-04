Wausau riverfront apartment project breaks ground

City leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Riverlife Development, marking the start of its construction. This is part of continuing efforts to develop the city's riverfront.

The Riverlife Commerce and Village will be house commercial and residential tenants. It is described as an urban setting on the eastern side of the Wisconsin River.

David Barker, the owner of Barker companies, said it has "the kinds of things you would expect to see in larger cities."

Commercial spaces will be filled with a restaurant and bar, a cafe, a spa and salon and other business that have applied but are still being considered for acceptance.

In the apartment layout there is a party room, grilling stations, balconies, underground parking and pet grooming stations in the garage.

"Right on the riverfront, with the bike path, the kayak dock and a very short nice walk to downtown, I just think it's a great location for apartments," said Barker.

"You'll be able to have a larger atmosphere to enjoy a larger group with your friends or family," said Corleen OMalley, Riverlife Development Project Director.

She also said it will be five stars and modeled after Madison and Milwaukee apartments

"More driven to either professionals or the millennials that want that urban lifestyle where they can walk to stuff and walk to work and walk to restaurants and bars and enjoy the river," said Len Olbrantz, a business development manager for The Samuels Group.

People are expected to begin moving in starting the fall of 2018.

The Riverlife ownership group has partnered with the City of Wausau, Marathon County, Mudrovich Architects, Ayres & Associates, The Samuels Group, Pfefferle Management, Newmark Grubb Pfefferle, and Wausau Chamber of Commerce for this project.

Closer to downtown, another development proposal is on the table. An undisclosed business is vying for property on 120 Scott Street, which is currently a parking garage.

The Economic Development Committee considered the measure Tuesday. Now it will head to the city council for a full vote.