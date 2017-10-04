Wausau movie theater decision coming Thursday

Meetings to determine whether Micon Cinemas will be coming to the Wausau Center Mall are scheduled for Thursday.

Construction on the theater was supposed to start in the spring but was delayed because of disagreements between the movie theater owners and the mall owners, Rialto Capital Management.

There will be two meetings, the first in the morning between the movie theater owners and the mall owners. There will be a second meeting in the afternoon that also includes city leaders.

Robert Mielke, the mayor of Wausau, said the purpose of the meetings is to get an answer on what is happening between the movie theater and mall owners.

"Get a discussion, find out what the hold up and what the problem is, hopefully, to get it resolved, and if we can't from the city's standpoint we've got to make a decision where we go from here," said Mielke.

He said he plans to announce the decision Thursday night or Friday morning.