New hotel opens in Rib Mountain

The Hilton Garden Inn opened its doors Wednesday in Rib Mountain.

It features 108 rooms and a conference center.

In 2015 Ghidorzi Companies started the process of closing the old Howard Johnson Hotel and replacing it with the Hilton.

Company leaders say that despite the process taking two years, they're proud of how the project has turned out: a modern hotel that works for business and leisure travelers.

"Our guys really, really care about what they produced here," said Chris Ghidorzi, Vice President of Ghidorzi Companies. "And I think we're just excited to show it off to the public and let the public come in, experience it and have some fun with it."

Ghidorzi officials said that some minor features, like a number of doors, are still being finished.