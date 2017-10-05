Study: For-profit students more likely to default on loans - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Study: For-profit students more likely to default on loans

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A government study shows that students who attended for-profit colleges were at least twice as likely to default on their loans as students who attended public schools.

The study by the National Center of Education Statistics looks at students who began their undergraduate education in 2003 and defaulted on at least one loan over the next 12 years.

Fifty-two percent of the students who attended for-profit schools defaulted on their loan. That's compared to 17 percent for those who attended a four-year public institution and 26 percent at community college.

The report released Thursday also finds that class of students defaulted on their federal student loans in greater numbers than their predecessors eight years before.

The report comes as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rewrites rules governing student lending protections.

