DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after a chaotic series of events near the Waukesha County-Dodge County line.

It all happened around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at County Highway P and O'Neill Road in the Township of Ashippun.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist flew off their bike after being hit by a deer.

The rider was then struck by a passing dump truck and car, according to authorities.

The victim died at the scene. No details about the victim have been released.

None of the other drivers were injured.