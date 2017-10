MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged Amelia Distasio, 23, with first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday with her 4-year-old boy's death.

Milwaukee police and firefighters found the boy Thursday morning in a bathtub in the apartment at 17th Street and Grant Avenue where he lived with his mother.

According to the criminal complaint, his hands were bound at his side by numerous belts that were wrapped over and around his arms and waist. There was a plastic garbage bag over his head, as well as a charred layer of unknown material over his head as well.

The origin of the fire was the bath tub, and the victim’s body was set afire by an unknown accelerant, the complaint says.

Investigators said a search of Distasio's cellphone showed she had been researching How to kill a "canabal."