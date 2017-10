Packers safety Kentrell Brice will be joining Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for our next episode of Pack Attack. Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray will be back as our analyst, as well.

Now in his second year with the Packers, Kentrell has worked his way into a starting role at safety. He recorded his first interception last Thursday against the Bears. You can watch that here.

We hope you can join us in welcoming Kentrell to Wausau next week!

Be sure to leave any questions you have for Kentrell on our Pack Attack Facebook page. Your question could be read on air by WIFC's Dave Kallaway!

The show tapes Monday at Dale's Weston Lanes at 6:30 p.m. It will air Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on Newsline 9.