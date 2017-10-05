Medford police searching for woman stealing gas - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Medford police searching for woman stealing gas

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Medford Police said they are looking for a woman responsible for stealing gas.

Police said the woman has been stealing gas from area gas stations.

Police said is associated with a black Chevrolet Cobalt, and a red/maroon Pontiac G6. There were no license plates were displayed at the time of thefts.

Police ask anyone with information to reach out to the Medford Police Department at 715-748-1447 or the Taylor County Sheriff's Department dispatch at 715-748-2200 Ext 5.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.