Medford police searching for woman stealing gas

Medford Police said they are looking for a woman responsible for stealing gas.

Police said the woman has been stealing gas from area gas stations.

Police said is associated with a black Chevrolet Cobalt, and a red/maroon Pontiac G6. There were no license plates were displayed at the time of thefts.

Police ask anyone with information to reach out to the Medford Police Department at 715-748-1447 or the Taylor County Sheriff's Department dispatch at 715-748-2200 Ext 5.