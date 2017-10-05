Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked Chicago hotel rooms during Lollapalooza

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked hotel rooms in Chicago during the Lollapalooza music festival earlier this year, sources told ABC News.



One of the hotels Paddock booked was the Blackstone on South Michigan Avenue.



TMZ obtained an image of a computer screen of the booking for two rooms at The Blackstone, with check-in at one room on August 1, two days before the start of the festival on August 3 and a second room was booked for August 3.



Check-out for both rooms was scheduled on August 6, when Lollapalooza ended. TMZ reported that Paddock specifically asked for rooms with a view of Grant Park. It is not known if Paddock actually traveled to Chicago or what other hotels he booked.



ABC News reported that investigators believe Paddock may have also scouted sites in Boston.



Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that police are aware of the reports and they have been in communication with federal authorities.

We are aware of recent media reports concerning Chicago and the Blackstone hotel. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/IuI3otUYgc — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 5, 2017