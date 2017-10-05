Ben Bliven to take over as Wausau Police Chief in 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ben Bliven to take over as Wausau Police Chief in 2018

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau Police Department announced Thursday that Capt. Ben Bliven will take over as the department's new police chief next year.

Bliven interviewed with the department and Mayor Robert Mielke for more than two hours. 

He said he didn't expect the committee to come up with a decision right then and there.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," Bliven said. "This city is dear to my heart."

Bliven was appointed Wausau Police Deputy Chief back in December of 2016.

He will begin his duties as chief of police in February 2018.

