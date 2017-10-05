UPDATE: Police support bill setting body camera policy

The Latest on Assembly hearing on police body cameras (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Police officers from across Wisconsin are supporting a bill that would set state policy for when body camera footage should be made public.

A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday on a bill that would make it possible under state law to keep much of police video private.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says his concerns over protecting the privacy of people captured on policy body cams have led him to not equip his 400 officers with the cameras. He spoke in favor of the bill on behalf of groups representing sheriffs and deputies across the state.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jesse Kremer says the goal is both to protect privacy and set statewide guidelines.

The measure is opposed by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, which raised concerns about limitations on public access to the video records.

6:29 a.m.

Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.

The Republican-backed measure is before the Assembly's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

Supporters say they're trying to establish reasonable statewide standards for when body cam video is made public, while being sensitive to privacy concerns. But open records advocates say the proposal goes too far.

All footage would be exempt from the state open records law except when it involves injuries, deaths, arrests and searches.

However, police would be required to get permission from any victims, witnesses or property owners before releasing video taken where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Groups representing police officers support the measure.