Stevens Point motel manager arrested in water damage plot

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A competing motel manager was arrested Wednesday - three days after police were called to the County Inn and Suites for a report of damage caused by water leaking on the second and third floors, Sgt. Tony Babl said Thursday.

An investigation determined the leaking was caused by "intentional damage to pipes," Babl said in a statement

Baymont Inn manager Dharmesh Patel, 28, was arrested following a search of his motel and police are recommending he be charged with criminal damage to property, Babl said.

The two hotels are adjacent to each other on Division Street.

"No other details are available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation," Babl said.