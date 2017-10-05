Once homeless feline is now featured in 2018 cat calendar

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - A Rib Mountain cat featured in a 2018 calendar was once a stray who changed his new owners' lives.

"We had seen him around the neighborhood and he came to our door and must have decided that we were going to be his forever home, and we are happy about that," Beth Champine said.

Beth and her husband, Tony, had been through a difficult time - job losses and family deaths - when they adopted the cat and named him Olive.

"I am not sure if we saved him or he saved us. I think he saved us because we are much happier with him in our lives," Mrs. Champine said.

Shortly after Olive arrived, the couple started buying cat calendars.

The company that publishes their favorite - "365 Cats" - asked cat lovers to send in pictures of their favorite felines.

"We sent in a picture of Olive and he was selected to appear in the calendar," Mrs. Champine said.

Added her husband, "I am proud of him being in the calendar. It's worldwide. He will be in all the stores around town. It is wonderful thing to see."

Olive's date on the calendar - Nov. 5.