Rothschild veteran working to create Gold Star Mother monument

Joe Kelbley has been working to bring a Gold Star Mother statue to the Veterans Memorial Park in Rothschild for 11 years. It will honor mothers who have lost children to combat.

"It's a club no one wants to belong to," he said.

Kelbley, a Vietnam veteran, already has renderings, plans and a small model of the statue. Now, he needs help funding the project.

It holds a hefty price tag of $65,000, but Kelbley said it's worth it.

"The mothers get a telegram delivered to the door probably by an officer or a chaplain," he said. "And that's the last time anybody thinks of them."

He doesn't want the memorial to just be a statue. He also wants it to be a place where Gold Star Mothers gather to reflect.

If you wish to donate, you can contact Kelbley at (715) 359-3807.