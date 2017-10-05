Endangered, blind man missing from Big Bull Falls park

Wausau Police said they are looking for information on a missing and endangered, legally blind man.

Gregory S. Papernik, 47, of Crandon, was last seen Monday morning after he was given a ride to the bus station in Rothschild, according to a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page.

Then, Rothschild Police found him hitchhiking on the highway. An officer gave Papernik a ride to the Salvation Army in Wausau around 9:30 a.m.

Papernik was told to return to the Salvation Army for a 4 p.m. appointment but never showed, according to police.

His personal belongings were found on a park bench in Big Bull Falls Park by the Wisconsin River, near the Scott Street Bridge, police said.

A therapy cat in a carrier, his clothes, medications and a bath towel were found on park benches and had been left for several hours, according to police.

Officers said they found Papernik’s identification in the clothing and learned he was the cat owner.

Police said his belongings suggest he may have voluntarily gone into the water, but no witnesses have reported seeing him go in.

Police released several photos of Papernik. The photo of the male in the green “Celtics” jacket is what Papernik was wearing during his contact with Rothschild Police that morning. Another photo is of his personal belongings as found by officers at Big Bull Falls Park.

The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have assisted in the water search efforts as the investigative search efforts continue, police said.

Anyone with information, especially anyone who may have had contact with or saw Papernik during the daytime on Monday, Oct. 2, is asked to contact Wausau Police Detective Jon Kindlarski at 715-261-7969.