A Merrill native is recovering after being shot during the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

Maggie Lange was with her friends at the concert when she was hit by a bullet. Her family said she has three bullet wounds. It entered her upper back, went out the middle and then back into her lower back. The bullet is now lodged in her body.

Lange grew up in Merrill with her family, however moved to Henderson, Nevada a few years ago. The 24-year-old is recovering. She was released from the hospital however may need surgery to remove the bullet.

If you'd like to donate, you can find her Gofundme page here.