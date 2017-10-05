For Antigo Gun Show, bump stocks not a popular item

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that killed at least 58 people and left hundreds more injured, lawmakers and gun advocacy groups are calling for regulation on the device that helped the gunman fire his guns so quickly.

The device is called a bump stock. Experts say the recoil of the gun allows a person to pull a trigger faster, making it sound like a fully automatic weapon, if done properly.

Antigo's Gun Show returns this weekend and show organizer Ron Martin is weighing-in on the latest call for regulation.

"If they were really popular, we'd see them at a lot of our shows and I don't see a lot of them," Martin said. "There's nothing really illegal about them. It's a simple pull of the trigger."

On Thursday, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) and Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) announced the bump stock is something lawmakers should look into further. The National Rifle Association also announced they would consider regulating the device.

Martin believes any type of regulation will not prevent somebody from committing mass murder.

"You take a prison environment. That's a really controlled environment. It's very controlled and [prisoners] still get stuff in there," he said. "It's going to happen no matter what. There's people out there."

Martin said a spike in sales is possible for the gun show in the wake of the shooting.

Wisconsin Democrats also introduced a bill Thursday aimed to ban bump stocks in the state.