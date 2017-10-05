Thursday Sports Report: SPASH outlasts D.C. Everest in five sets - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: SPASH outlasts D.C. Everest in five sets in battle for second place

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball

Athens 3 Auburndale 0

Columbus 3 Loyal 0

Greenwood 3 Neillsville 2

Pacelli 3 Shiocton 0

SPASH 3 DC Everest 2

Stratford 3 WI Valley Lutheran 0

Wausau West 3 Wausau East 0


Boys Soccer

Amherst 6 WI Valley Lutheran 3

Columbus 7 Newman 1

D.C. Everest 1 Marshfield 1

Wisconsin Rapids 6 Bay Port 1

Northland Lutheran 3 Gresham 2

SPASH 8 Merrill 1

Wausau West 3 Wausau East 0

Girls Swimming

Wisconsin Rapids 106 Wausau West 64

