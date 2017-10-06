SURVIVAL STORY: Pilot who crashed blimp speaks out

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The pilot of the blimp that caught fire, crashed and exploded during the U.S. Open said the exact cause of the crash remains a mystery for now.

"All of a sudden, there was some sort of loud explosion," blimp pilot Trevor Thompson said.

Thompson said he performed emergency procedures and then was helpless as he fell with the crumpled, burning blimp to the ground.

"Since there was no more pressure in the blimp, it collapsed and came and wrapped around my gondola and caught fire," Thompson said.

Thousands watched it happen in June at the U.S. Open in Erin Hills.

"And the fire began to melt the Plexiglas above me, and drip, drip on me. Fortunately, I was wearing a fire suit," Thompson said. "I tightened my seat belt and braced for impact, and I hit the ground nose-first."

He escaped exploding propane tanks, but the impact broke Thompson's back, and he suffered third-degree burns on his arms, legs, neck and back. He's endured back surgery and multiple skin grafts.

A preliminary federal investigation showed the blimp's fabric ripped after Thompson tried to land because of high winds, and he hit a rising air current.

"I do wonder what would have caused that. Potentially, some sort of shots. Most likely not," Thompson said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department had taken a call that morning from a farmer asking if he could shoot down the blimp because it was scaring his cattle. The farmer was cleared.

"Most likely in my opinion, it was probably some unforecast weather event," Thompson said.

Thompson, who is from Atlanta, continues to get treatment for his injuries in Milwaukee.